Mangaluru: Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Garage, Several Vehicles Gutted; No Casualties

A massive fire broke out in a garage located in the Jeppinamogaru area on the outskirts of Mangaluru on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A huge cloud of smog engulfed the entire area.

No casualties have been reported but vehicles worth lakhs of rupees have been gutted. The fire and emergency service personnel reached the spot with fire tenders and extinguished the fire which went on till the wee hours of the morning.

In the video accessed by Republic, vehicles were seen burning as the officals were trying to douse down the fire. The authorities are trying to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

(More Details Awaited)