Mangaluru Police Asks Fisheries Association To Monitor Illegal Immigration From Sri Lanka

On Wednesday, Mangaluru police issued a circular alerting the Fisheries Association to monitor if any Sri Lankan citizens have entered the city illegally. The fishermen groups have been instructed to inform the authorities if any suspicious boats are spotted in the sea.

The Mangaluru police are also keeping a track of whether any new residents have recently been shifted or are about to shift to the city. Also, the vigilance at the Karnataka coastline has been strengthened in order to prevent illegal immigration by Sri Lankan nationals. The Coastal Security Police are constantly monitoring the activities in the sea and coordinating with the Coast Guard along with the Central Intelligence agencies. This action comes in the connection with the ongoing political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan citizens might attempt to take an illegal sea route to enter Mangalore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries.

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

Amid the political turmoil in the country, Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the next Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. According to a report by Daily Mirror, Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Earlier it was reported that the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, would be announcing the new PM and a Cabinet by the end of this week. The new Cabinet will command a majority in the 225-seat Parliament, the President had said in a statement.

Notably, Wickremesinghe's name was recommended for the next Prime Minister of Sri Lanka after former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on May 9 as the island country is reeling under the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. Ranil has been the leader of the United National Party since 1994 and has served as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka three times: from 1993 to 1994, 2001 to 2004, and 2018 to 2019. From 1994 to 2001 and from 2004 to 2015, he was the Leader of the Opposition.

Ousted PM Mahinda Rajapaksa also congratulated Wickremesinghe on his appointment amid the deteriorating socio-economic scenario of Sri Lanka.

(Image: AP/PTI)