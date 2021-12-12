Mangaluru Police Registers Complaint Against 3 For Derogatory Posts On CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced stringent action against the perpetrators who posted offensive tweets and media after the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, the Mangaluru South Police registered a complaint against three Facebook account holders on Saturday.

Mangaluru Police registers complaint against 3 for derogatory remarks on CDS Bipin Rawat

After receiving a complaint by a citizen, the Mangaluru Police filed a complaint against three Facebook accounts for allegedly indulging in spreading derogatory and celebratory messages on social media in connection with the tragic death of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in the tragic Coonoor helicopter crash.

Besides, the police had also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two offenders. The complaint has been registered following a complaint submitted by a person identified as Sushanth Poojary from Kulshekar in Mangaluru. In his complaint, he alleged that the reported Facebook accounts had posted derogatory comments on the tragic demise of India’s first CDS and also against National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Karnataka CM directs stringent action against offensive posts on CDS Rawat

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that there would be no tolerance towards miscreants trying to take advantage of the unfortunate demise of India’s foremost military leader CDS General Bipin Rawat by spewing hate on social media platforms against him.



With the nation grieves the loss of India’s first Chief of Defence (CDS) Staff General Bipin Rawat, who had bid the final goodbye to the nation on Friday, CM Basavaraj Bommai declared spreading hatred on CDS an unpardonable offence and directed officials to take stringent disciplinary action against the culprits.

In a series of tweets, in a stringent directive, he informed that offensive tweets against the former Chief of Army Staff will not be tolerated, and instructed the police officials to punish the offenders immediately.

Strongly condemning the unruly posts against CDS Rawat, he wrote, “Offensive Tweets and Social Media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our CDS General Bipin Rawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our Police Officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders.” “They should be booked immediately as this is absolutely unpardonable,” he added.

While speaking to ANI, Karnataka CM lambasted the ones responsible for the defamatory posts and called them people with ‘perverted minds.’ He asserted that Karnataka Police has been instructed to take legal action against them.

“Some persons with perverted minds have tweeted derogative, celebratory messages about the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat. The Police Chief has been instructed to take legal action against these elements.”

Image: ANI/ PTI