Mangaluru Temple-mosque Row: VHP Claims It Found 'presence Of Lord Shiva' At Masjid Site

After a temple-like structure was discovered during the demolition of a mosque in Mangaluru's Malali, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal performed the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual at the Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira on Wednesday.

During the ritual, VHP leaders claimed to have found "the presence of divine Shivasanidya (divine power of Lord Shiva)" in the Mosque area. They have argued that the place belongs to Vasu Vadhiraj Matt. "There was a Kalyani (pond) which was also closed," the VHP said.

The issue came to light during renovation work at the Assayed Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid in Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru. An architectural design similar to that found in Hindu temples was purportedly discovered beneath the mosque premises in Gurupra taluk on April 21. Hindu outfits claimed that it was a temple and conducted an ‘Ashtamangala Prashne’ today (May 25).

Karnataka | VHP and Bajrang Dal perform ‘Tambula Prashne’ at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali



A Hindu temple-like architectural design was allegedly discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21. pic.twitter.com/QnlXtAV3US — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Section 144 imposed near mosque in Malali

In light of the VHP's announcement, Section 144 was imposed in and around sensitive areas of Madani Jumma Masjid to maintain law and order situation. Speaking to reporters on the security arrangement, Mangaluru CP said, "Today Hindu organisations carried out a ritual at the mosque site, which concluded peacefully. Section 144 will remain in place to avoid any untoward incident."

Notably, the third additional civil judge and JMFC court have issued a stay on the renovation work at the mosque and security has been beefed up.

Meanwhile, the BJP demanded that a proper investigation be carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the matter. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network earlier, BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty highlighted two issues that are the local people's beliefs and the second is administration's point of view.

Responding to the row, Congress MLA UT Khadar said that the current issues should not be politicised.