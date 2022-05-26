Mangaluru Temple-mosque Row: VHP Demands Survey Of Masjid Under Judicial Supervision

As the political uproar set forth after the Gyanvapi survey is yet to subside, the Mangaluru mosque row now rages on as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday, demanded a survey of the Juma masjid. The VHP, while reiterating their claims of a temple’s existence where the masjid stands, asserted that a survey must be carried out under judicial supervision in the region. While demanding the survey, the VHP stated that the “public should know the facts.”

Speaking about the need for a survey, VHP National General secretary, Dr Surendra Kumar Jain asserted that there was ample proof that the mosque was built after demolishing a temple. “During the renovation, the proof was found that the mosque was built after demolishing a temple. This was noted in history books, now there is evidence,” the VHP leader said.

“The Hindu community demands a survey. The public must know the truth. The whole world knows how many temples have been demolished in the past to build mosques,” Jain added. The VHP National General secretary further noted that it was now the duty of the Muslim community to “step forward for the truth.”

“The Muslims must now accept that there was a temple there and the mosque was built by demolishing it,” he said while adding that it will be a message of unity. Earlier, the BJP had also come forward to urge the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a thorough probe into the situation.

VHP to conduct 'Ashtamangala Prashne' amid Mangaluru mosque row

After a temple-like structure was discovered during the demolition of a mosque in Mangaluru's Malali, VHP and Bajrang Dal performed the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual at the Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira on Wednesday. During the ritual, VHP leaders claimed to have found "the presence of divine Shivasanidya (divine power of Lord Shiva)" in the Mosque area. They have argued that the place belongs to Vasu Vadhiraj Matt. "There was a Kalyani (pond) which was also closed," the VHP said.

The issue came to light during the renovation that was being carried out at the Assayed Abdullahil Madani Juma Masjid in Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru. Hindu outfits have claimed that it was a temple. Meanwhile, the third additional civil judge and the JMFC court have placed a hold on the Mosque renovations, and security has been increased.

