Mangaluru Temple-mosque Row: VHP Performs 'Tambula Prashne’ Ritual; Congress Slams BJP

After a temple-like structure was discovered during the demolition of a mosque in the Malali area of Mangaluru in Karnataka, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal performed the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali on Wednesday.

Speaking to Republic TV regarding the rituals performed at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali, local BJP MLA Bharath Shetty said, "The issue regarding the temples comes during the reformation of temples. While building a temple, we do this ritual. Tambula Prashne is done to find out through astrology whether some kind of godly forces are present or not. When Tambula Prashne comes positive, then they go with 'Ashtamangala Prashne’." When asked about how this ritual will help, given that the District Commissioner had already stated that this won't have any prominence, Shetty said, "This ritual is not done by me or my party. It is done by people."

Karnataka | VHP and Bajrang Dal perform ‘Tambula Prashne’ at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali



A Hindu temple-like architectural design was allegedly discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21. pic.twitter.com/QnlXtAV3US — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

VHP to conduct 'Ashtamangala Prashne' after Tambula Prashne

VHP is also planning to carry out the "Ashtamangala Prashne" ritual on Wednesday following the Tambula Prashne. Speaking to Republic TV about upcoming rituals, the VHP secretary in the region, Sharan Pumpwell said, "We believe that these Pooja will help to find which temple was there and how it is connected with the other temples in the area. We believe in the judiciary and this Ashtamangala ritual outcome will be accepted legally."

'Tactics of BJP to divert issues': Congress

Reacting to the ongoing development around the mosque-temple row in Mangaluru, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, "BJP is damaging the name of the state. Even after Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted about such issues, they are going ahead with it. Mangaluru is a prime place for investment, such incidents will affect businesses."

Congress local MLA UT Khadar said that the current issues should not be politicised. "The District Commissioner is investigating the issue. This issue should not be politicised. I've appealed to the government to maintain calm. The people of Mangaluru are cooperating. If he(Bharat Shetty) doesn't take part in such things maybe he won't win the next elections," UT Khadar told Republic. Notably, Congress is attacking BJP over the Malali Mosque-Temple row, accusing the CM Bommai government of diverting people away from the real issues.

BJP demands ASI investigation

Meanwhile, the BJP demanded that a proper investigation should be carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the matter. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network earlier, BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty highlighted two issues that are the local people's beliefs and the second is administration's point of view.