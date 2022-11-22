Mangaluru Terror Blast: Sensational Details Out; Trial Blasts Were Conducted In Shivamogga

Sensational details have emerged since the Mangaluru terror plot investigation has begun. In a crucial development, Republic Media Network tracked down a spot in Shivamogga where the terror plot accused, Shareeq had conducted a trial blast in September. A ground report from near Tungabhadra River revealed that blast materials, chemicals, shrapnel, nuts and bolts and a half-burnt Indian National Flag were recovered from the spot.

Further, Republic Media Network also spoke to locals and they revealed that they had no idea that such a terror plot was brewing near their farm. It is important to mention that several trial blasts were conducted at the very same place.

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Mangaluru blast

Speaking about the Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government has taken the matter seriously. The Karnataka Chief Minister also stated that 18 sleeper cells had been located by the state police and have been taken to Tihar Jail.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "We will probe this incident seriously. Karnataka police have identified 18 sleeper cells and sent them to Tihar jail. The accused were in touch with their contacts in other states and operating. Those from outside states have been arrested."

Karnataka CM Bommai reiterated that the government has taken the blast case seriously in the interest of the country's security. He further revealed that the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has taken steps to crack the organisation which was behind the blast. CM Bommai further stated, "This case has been taken seriously in the interest of the country's security. The National Investigative Agency has taken steps to crack the organisation which has been behind the arrested person within 24 hours."

'Accused was using Hindu name'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "Shareeq was using a Hindu name, identity, and credentials to travel around and therefore several people have been misled into helping him. So all his relatives who visited Thirthahalli on November 21 identified that he is Shareeq. The police are intensifying their investigation along with the central agencies."

The Minister further said, "Police have conducted raids at a few locations including the residence of a relative of the suspect in Shivamogga. The hospital where the accused is under treatment is provided with police security and there is no danger to his life."

Image: Republic World