Mango Varieties Exported From India Displayed In Dubai; APEDA Collaborated With Embassy

On Thursday, July 15, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the Indian embassy and the importer LuLu group, organised a mango promotion programme in Dubai. This comes after an increase in the footprint of mango exports from India despite logistical challenges posed by COVID-19. Various varieties of mangoes from north India like Chausa, Langra and more, were displayed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). This was done in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh mandi board.

APEDA collaborations to increase exports of mango from India

APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from non-traditional regions and states. This is being done by conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports. It recently also organized a mango promotion programme in Doha and Qatar. 9 varieties of mangoes, including GI certified from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, were displayed at Family Food Centre stores that imported these mangoes. The 9 varieties included GI certified Khirsapati (Malda, West Bengal), Lakkhanbhog (Malda, West Bengal), Fazli (Malda, West Bengal), Dusshheri (Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh) and Amrapali and Chausa (Malda, West Bengal) and Langda (Nadiya, West Bengal).

Exports made to Bahrain, mangoes sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar

In recent times, a consignment of Geographical Identification (GI) certified Fazil mango variety from the Malda district of West Bengal was also exported to Bahrain. This was done to boost mango export potential from the eastern region especially to middle east countries. Last month, a mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain for a week. During this program, 16 varieties of mango were displayed, including three GI certified Khirsapati and Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar). The mangoes were brought from the farmers in Bengal and Bihar by exporters that were APEDA registered. The varieties of mangoes were sold through 13 stores of the group in Bahrain.

APEDA collaborated with Seoul and the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea for virtual meet between buyers and sellers

To increase mangoes exports to South Korea, APEDA collaborated with the Indian embassy, Seoul and the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea and held a Virtual Buyer-Seller meet. India has shipped a consignment of 2.5 Metric Tonne (MTs) of GI certified mangoes. These mangoes were sourced from farmers in the Krishna and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh to South Korea. Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri and Banganpalli mangoes have been the leading varieties to be exported. The mangoes are exported in the form of fresh mangoes, mango pulp and mango slices.

(IMAGE: @APEDADOC - TWITTER)