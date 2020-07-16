'Congress Won't Nurse Vipers In Its Bosom’: Mani Shankar Aiyar Savages Pilot & Scindia

In yet another controversial statement, Congress loyalist Mani Shankar Aiyar came out in support of the Gandhi family over the political crisis and slammed Sachin Pilot as well as Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party. In his latest opinion piece of a newspaper article, Mani Shankar Aiyar said both Scindia and Pilot ‘bit the hand that fed them’. Further referring to both the leaders, he said that 'Congress will not nurse vipers in its bosom’.

Aiyar’s remarks came after the grand old party sacked Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the chief of Rajasthan CCP amid speculations that he might join the Opposition BJP along with his loyal MLAs. While Pilot has stated that he will not join BJP or any other political party, uncertainty looms as the former Deputy CM has not revealed his plans yet.

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Pilot Silent On His Plans; Cong Taunts 'ghar Wapsi'

READ | 'If At All Sachin Pilot Has A Political Future Then It's In Congress': Veerappa Moily

Congress dares Pilot

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday asked Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs to prove their loyalty to the party by returning to Jaipur. Maintaining that BJP had failed in its attempt to topple the Rajasthan government, he lamented that Pilot and his loyalists had skipped the Congress Legislative Party twice. Referring to Pilot's assertion of not joining BJP, he challenged the rebel MLAs to leave the hotels in Haryana.

According to him, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government was providing security to the MLAs holed up at the ITC Grand and Lemon Tree hotels in Gurugram. Moreover, he directed them to stop all talks with BJP leaders. Taking a dig at Pilot, Surjewala urged the MLAs to talk on party forums instead of communicating through the media. The Congress party's olive branch comes at a juncture when 19 MLAs including Pilot have been issued disqualification notices.

READ | Pilot Camp Hits Back At Gehlot, Asks 'How Much Did You Pay To Shift Us From BSP To Cong?'

READ | Sachin Pilot Says "I'm Not Joining BJP" Amid Speculation On Rajasthan CM Post Negotiations