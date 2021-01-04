'Manifestation Of Spirit Of Atmanirbhar Bharat': VP Naidu On Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccines

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday termed the approval on emergency restricted use of vaccines as India's leap of science and manifestation of the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

An official release from Vice President's Secretariat quoted the vice president saying this development can benefit not only Indians but the larger humanity.

Naidu appealed the people of the country to express the same spirit in taking the vaccine as they did while persevering through the pandemic in 2020.

"India is in the forefront of shielding the humanity from the deadly disease by demonstrating its ability to mass produce the much-needed vaccine and offer its own version as well. India's indigenous vaccine (Covaxin) has certain unique features based on the whole virus approach. This is a commendable achievement and all concerned deserve kudos for foresight perseverance and fruition of spirited efforts," the release read.

He further said, "While the celebrations can wait till every needy person gets the vaccine shot, it's not out of context to say cheers to this optimistic moment."

Naidu noted that development and administering of vaccine is guided by a stringent regime of protocols and strict monitoring of attendant data without any compromise.

"India's leap of science with the vaccine announcement is a clear manifestation of the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It demonstrates what a self-reliant India means not only to its people but also to the rest of the world. India standing tall at this critical moment is one of great reckoning. It vindicates our ethos of sharing with and caring for all. The soon to start vaccine roll out is a certain beginning towards leaving the miseries and anxieties of the last year behind," the release stated.

DCGI gives nod to restricted emergency use of Covishield and Covaxin

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani on Sunday announced that the vaccines of Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Dr VG Somani also informed that permission to conduct phase III trials have been granted to Cadila Healthcare vaccine against Coronavirus.

The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines. As per an official release, the SEC met on Friday and Saturday and made its recommendations in respect of the accelerated approval process request of the SII, Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about phase-III trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

