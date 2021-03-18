Manipal Institute Of Technology (MIT) Campus Declared Containment Zone After 59 New Cases

Top private residential Engineering college Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) near Udupi in Karnataka has been declared as a containment zone due to a surge in Coronavirus cases. The Udupi district health administration in Karnataka took the decision after 59 Covid-19 cases were recorded on the Manipal Institute of Technology campus between March 11 and 16. Out of the 59 cases, 17 cases were reported on March 15 and 25 cases on March 16.

"33 persons including 27 found COVID19 positive at Manipal Institute of Technology, Udupi district yesterday. District health administration has declared the MIT campus as a containment zone," ANI quoted District Health Officer of Udupi.

MIT students' movement restricted for 14 days

The decision was taken by Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha who also stated that the movement of students in hostels and others residing on the MIT campus, one of India's premier academic and research institutions, will be restricted for a period of 14 days.

As per reports, fresh Coronavirus tests will be conducted on the Manipal Institute of Technology campus. Faculty and essential staff will only be allowed with proper identification.

With the Manipal Institute of Technology situated in a campus town, the Udupi district health administration has only imposed restrictions on the college's campus and not on any other educational institutes.

The Director of MIT, on account of the rising of Coronavirus cases in Udupi district and on the campus, said that the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) administration has decided to conduct all theory classes online and defer the laboratory and practical classes.

With 229 cases, a school in Maharashtra was declared a containment zone

It is the second instance when an educational institution has been declared a containment zone. In February, 229 cases had emerged from a single hostel in a school in Washim district. The school was then declared a containment zone after 225 students and four teachers tested positive for Coronavirus.

The students had joined the Washim hostel on February 14. Twenty-one students tested positive for Covid-19 in the first few days, after which all 327 students of the school were made to take RT-PCR tests.