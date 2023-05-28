40 Terrorists Gunned Down In Combing Ops Across Manipur

The security forces in Manipur have hunted down around 40 terrorists in a combing operation launched to check violent incidents in the state and stop attacks on the civilians in order to restore peace in the state. The elimination of terrorists were confirmed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Manipur CM on Sunday said in retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 40 of these terrorists have been killed in different areas. He also confirmed that a few of the suspects have also been arrested by the security forces during the operation.

Addressing a press conference at the Darbar Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Manipur, CM Singh said that the ongoing operation is in order to restore peace in the state. The security forces are being extra vigilant against any suspected terror activities and immediate action is being taken to curb any such activities in the state.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief General Manoj Pande met the chief minister and discussed the current security situation in the Northeastern State. He also briefed the CM about the steps taken by the Army to restore peace in the areas.