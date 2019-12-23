The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manipur: A Three-day Food Festival ‘Native Flavours’ Held In Imphal

General News

A three-day food festival ‘Native Flavours’ was held in Manipur’s Imphal. The festival celebrated the rich lineage of Tangkhul cuisine.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A three-day food festival ‘Native Flavours’ was held in Manipur’s Imphal. The festival celebrated the rich lineage of Tangkhul cuisine. People joined the celebration to enjoy the native delicacies. A total of 15 stalls catered the visitors with mouth-watering delicacies. A stall owner said, “The main motive of organising this festival is to showcase the exotic cuisine of Tangkhul community. We have made delicacies of the Tangkhuls’ available for the people.” The festival was organised by Langei International in collaboration with the department of tourism.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SARYU RAI ON JHARKHAND POLLS
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
KL RAHUL & ATHIYA SHETTY SPOTTED