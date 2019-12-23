Manipur: A Three-day Food Festival ‘Native Flavours’ Held In Imphal

A three-day food festival ‘Native Flavours’ was held in Manipur’s Imphal. The festival celebrated the rich lineage of Tangkhul cuisine. People joined the celebration to enjoy the native delicacies. A total of 15 stalls catered the visitors with mouth-watering delicacies. A stall owner said, “The main motive of organising this festival is to showcase the exotic cuisine of Tangkhul community. We have made delicacies of the Tangkhuls’ available for the people.” The festival was organised by Langei International in collaboration with the department of tourism.