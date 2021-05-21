Manipur: Ambulance Sirens To Be Silenced To Reduce 'social Anxiety' Amid COVID-19 Stress

In a first, the Manipur government ordered that all ambulance sirens should be silenced to reduce "social anxiety" amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus. This assumes significance as many experts have touted elevated levels of stress as one of the main psychological impacts of the pandemic. In an order issued by the Manipur Director of Health Services Dr. K Rajo Singh, ambulances are permitted to activate their sirens only if the roads are blocked.

At present, there are 6817 active novel coronavirus cases in Manipur while 33,813 patients have recovered and 635 fatalities have been reported. A lockdown in place in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul till May 28. Residents of the remaining 9 districts where restrictions have not been imposed will not be allowed to enter the aforesaid districts and vice versa.

The order read, "In view of the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, all private hospitals and private ambulance services agency in the state are instructed that the ambulance sirens should be silenced now as they are panicking people and increasing social anxiety. There is no traffic now, roads are empty. Only if blocked, sirens should be activated."

Here are the permitted activities during lockdown: