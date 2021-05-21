Last Updated:

Manipur: Ambulance Sirens To Be Silenced To Reduce 'social Anxiety' Amid COVID-19 Stress

In a first, the Manipur government ordered that all ambulance sirens should be silenced to reduce "social anxiety" amid the 2nd wave of the novel coronavirus.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Manipur, COVID-19

Image: PTI


In a first, the Manipur government ordered that all ambulance sirens should be silenced to reduce "social anxiety" amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus. This assumes significance as many experts have touted elevated levels of stress as one of the main psychological impacts of the pandemic. In an order issued by the Manipur Director of Health Services Dr. K Rajo Singh, ambulances are permitted to activate their sirens only if the roads are blocked.

At present, there are 6817 active novel coronavirus cases in Manipur while 33,813 patients have recovered and 635 fatalities have been reported. A lockdown in place in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul till May 28. Residents of the remaining 9 districts where restrictions have not been imposed will not be allowed to enter the aforesaid districts and vice versa. 

The order read, "In view of the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, all private hospitals and private ambulance services agency in the state are instructed that the ambulance sirens should be silenced now as they are panicking people and increasing social anxiety. There is no traffic now, roads are empty. Only if blocked, sirens should be activated."  

Here are the permitted activities during lockdown:

  •  All healthcare facilities, including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and movement of healthcare workers
  • All persons going for COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 testing and medical emergencies are exempted
  • All employees and personal staff working in media, power, fire service, PHED, CAFPD, home, health, relief and Disaster Management, forest, environment & climate change, finance and treasuries and police departments and district administration are exempted
  • Petrol pumps will remain functional
  • Imphal Airport shall remain open and movement of staff and passengers will continue to be permitted
  • Home delivery of various goods and services (food items, vegetables, groceries, medicines, etc) including e-commerce platforms
  • Banking services with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2:30 pm for urgent government and non-government transactions only
  • Local vegetable vendors can function from 7 am to 10 am on May 20, 23, and 26
  • Only one out of three grocery shops of the total shops/vendors in one location shall be allowed to open on a rotational basis from 7 am to 10 am on May 20, 23, and 26
  • A strict ban on vehicular movement is applicable between 7 am to 10 am

READ | NHRC directs Health Ministry to 'act urgently' over black fungus deaths; submit report
READ | PM Modi to interact with Varanasi's COVID frontline health workers; review hospitals
READ | EPS urges TN CM Stalin for aid to workers as COVID lockdown sparks migrant exodus again
READ | Karnataka HC asks govt why CM's son shouldn't be booked for temple trip in COVID lockdown
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND