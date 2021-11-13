Last Updated:

Manipur Ambush: Assam CM Condoles Martyred Assam Rifles CO; Mamata Calls Attack Dastardly

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi had visited forward camp on Saturday and was on his way back when his convoy was ambushed.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Manipur

Twitter - Charlie/ ANI


On Saturday, a convoy of the Assam Rifles was attacked in Thinghat, Manipur. The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi and four soldiers martyred in a terror attack. The CO's family, wife and son, who were accompanying them, also lost their lives in the attack.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while taking a note of the attack, condemned it while expressing his condolences to the kin of the officers. Take a look at what the Assam CM had to say below.

Bengal CM describes the attack on Assam rifles as 'dastardly'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too condemned the attack by militants on the Assam Rifles. The CM stated that she was hurt to hear the demise of Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his family members. While attesting that the country would wait for justice in the case, she expressed her condolences to the families of the martyrs. 

Tripura CM attests that the perpetrators would be brought to justice

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb too expressed his grief concerning today's attack on the Assam Rifles. This is what the CM had to say.

Convoy attack in Manipur

The region, where the attack took place, is near the border with Manipur and has a history of such attacks on military convoys. On Saturday, the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Riffles Colonel Viplav Tripathi had visited his forward camp and on his way back, his convoy was ambushed. As per the Army officials, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. 

(Image: Twitter/Charlie/ ANI)

Tags: Manipur, Assam Rifles, India news
First Published:
