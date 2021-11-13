Manipur Ambush: Defence Min Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda & Others Condemn Attack On AR Convoy

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condemned the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles (AR) in which the Commanding Officer of the AR unit, Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son and three soldiers of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) were killed. Singh said that perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The attack on CO of 46 AR and others took place when they were returning after visiting a forward camp on Saturday in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district. Reports indicate the role of the terrorist group People's Liberation Army (PLA). Meanwhile, no organisation has taken the responsibility for it. Seven people were killed in the attack, the Indian Army informed.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rajnath Singh said, "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon[sic]."

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda paid homage to martyred soldiers and wished speedy recovery for those injured. "The nation will always be indebted to these brave sons. May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. The whole country is with you in this hour of crisis[sic]," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra also condemned the dastardly attack on the Assam Rifles' QRT in Manipur. "Extremely saddened to learn about the martyrdom of CO and his wife. My sincere prayers with all the martyrs, may God heal the injured[sic]," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also condemned the attack on 46 AR. "It pains me to learn that we have lost five brave soldiers, including the CO & his family members[sic]," she said.

Terrorists attack convoy of Assam Rifles

In an official statement, DG Assam Rifles informed that the convoy was ambushed by insurgents in Thinghat, Manipur at 11 am. "Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of the Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident," the statement said.

ANI quoting officials said terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur. The officer was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.