Manipur Ambush: Ex-Assam Rifles DG Explains Motive Behind Attack & Why CO Was Targeted

Hours after a convoy of the 46 Assam Rifles unit was ambushed by terrorists in Manipur's Churachandpur, former Director-General of AR, Lt General (retd) Shokin Chauhan explained how the militants may have carried out the deadly attack and their motive behind the planned ambush.

Five military personnel including Commanding Officer Viplav Tripathi, his wife and child are the reported casualties in the ambush.

Pointing at the images of the road where the attack took place, Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan said, "There is a primary and secondary jungle on both sides of the road where the Assam Rifle convoy was ambushed. Commandant 46 AR had gone in the morning to his forward operating base and was returning from there. The terrorists would have known exactly what the strength and the combination of parties was and would have planned for this ambush. There is no justification for the terrorists targeting a woman and child. This is murder and crime."

Noting that ChurChang is a border district, the former DG suspected that the militants may have come from Myanmar, with an aim to attack and would have gone back the same way.

Assam rifles' drug bust possible reason behind ambush?

Condemning the killing of Col Tripathi's wife and child, LG Chauhan said, "I am certain that 46 Assam rifle is an excellent unit and will fight back and bring the perpetrators to justice."

Reasoning as to why the convoy was ambushed, Chauhan said, "In the last two years, Assam rifles has been very successful in busting drug smuggling network. The 46 AR in particular was successful in apprehending a large number of narcotic smugglers. Most of these groups are actually drug smugglers. This would be one more issue to target and caution the Commanding Officer. They could also have tacit approval from the other side to attack out forces and tie us down."

He however exuded confidence that the AR unit will get to the bottom of this very soon and make sure these groups are neutralized.