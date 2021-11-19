Manipur Ambush: Govt Likely To Hand Over Probe To NIA For Further Investigation

The Manipur Government on Thursday said that it is planning to hand over the deadly Churachandpur ambush to the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state government will write a letter to the agency for further investigation.

According to the ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, the role of PLA and Manipuri Naga People Front (MNPF) is being monitored and one of the reasons to hand over the probe to NIA is to ascertain the larger picture which includes Narcotics. Sources had earlier informed that the attack was carried out as Colonel Tripathi had recently busted a drug racket in a major operation which resulted in a huge money loss for the narco-terrorists.

On November 13, terrorists had carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Manipur's Churachandpur.

Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of the Commanding Officer i.e. wife and child also lost their lives in the incident. DG and all ranks of Assam Rifles offer condolences to the brave soldiers and families of the deceased," the force said in a press statement.

PLA, MNPF Claim Responsibility for the attack

Manipur-based terrorist groups People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) have claimed responsibility for the ambush attack. The terrorist groups condoled the demise of CO's wife and son. They said that Saturday's ambush was carried out in retaliation to hostility by Assam Rifles in the name of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

NDA pays tributes to Martyred Col Viplav Tripathi

The National Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday paid homage to Colonel Viplav Tripathi. The four Assam Rifles personnel killed in the attack were Rifleman (Rfn) Shyamal Das, Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn RP Meena and Rfn Khatnei Konyak. Col Tripathi was a resident of Raigarh in Chattisgarh. Rfn Das was a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal and Rfn Swargiary belonged to Baksa district in Assam. Rfn Konyak was from the Mon district in Nagaland, while Rfn Meena was a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan.