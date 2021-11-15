Manipur Ambush: Hundreds Gather To Pay Last Tribute To Martyr Colonel Viplav Tripathi

On Monday, people in large numbers gathered to join the final journey of martyred Colonel Viplav Tripathi in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh. The mortal remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, and son, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Manipur, reached Raigarh on Monday as the military flight carrying the bodies made an emergency landing at Jorhat airport of Assam on Sunday following a technical snag. Chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram echoed at the final journey of Colonel Viplav Tripathi.

#BREAKING | The Last Salute: Hundreds gather at the final journey of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, martyred in an ambush by terrorists in Manipur. Tune-in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/gCHjk40kfV — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2021

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja (36) and son Abir (5), hailing from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, besides four personnel of the paramilitary force, were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday. The officer was travelling in a convoy and was accompanied by two civilians, his wife, and his son when the incident took place.

Col Viplav Tripathi, who was the CO of the 46 Assam Rifles, had recently moved to ChurChang district of Manipur after a successful tenure in Aizawal, Mizoram. Hailing from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, the officer was of Kumaon Regiment before his attachment with the Assam Rifles. He had moved to Khuga Dam near Churachandpur, Manipur in the month of July.

Manipur ambush

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Riffles Colonel Viplav Tripathi of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles had visited his forward camp on Saturday and on his way back, his convoy was ambushed. As per the army officials, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. In the attack, six people were killed — Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son, and three soldiers. Also, many others have been left injured. The state also has a number of militant groups that fight for autonomy or secession.

Manipur-based militant groups, People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district that killed five Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer (CO), and his wife and son.

The four Assam Rifles personnel killed in the attack were Rifleman (Rfn) Shyamal Das, Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn RP Meena and Rfn Khatnei Konyak. Col Tripathi was a resident of Raigarh in Chattisgarh. Rfn Das was a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal and Rfn Swargiary belonged to Baksa district in Assam. Rfn Konyak was from the Mon district in Nagaland, while Rfn Meena was a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it a cowardly attack and said that perpetrators will be brought to justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sacrifices of the soldiers and their families will never be forgotten.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also assured that the perpetrators behind the terrorist attack on the army convoy in the state will be brought to justice.

Image: Republic World