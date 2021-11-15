The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to investigate the deadly ambush in Manipur soon after securities were beefed up in the border areas of the state after the terrorists on Saturday ambushed the convoy of Assam Rifles, killing Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son and four soldiers. The central agency is waiting for the final orders before it takes over the case.

This comes on a day when the Phundrei Battalion of the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Manipur Police, recovered a massive arms cache in the Kakching area, close to the Indo-Myanmar border. Sources informed that during the late hours of November 14, the security personnel unearthed unused 20 rounds of M79 Grenade Launcher also known as 'Lathode' hidden inside a jute bag. As per sources, grenades were recovered by security personnel and later detonated in-situ by the bomb disposal squad. Further, it was brought to the fore that the border security has been beefed up and all routes have been cordoned off since the incident and para commandos have arrived at the sight to maintain order.

Manipur ambush

On Saturday, the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Riffles Colonel Viplav Tripathi of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles had visited his forward camp and on his way back, his convoy was ambushed. As per the Army officials, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. In the attack, six people were killed — Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son and four soldiers. Also, many others have been left injured. Manipur-based militant groups, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The four Assam Rifles personnel killed in the attack were Rifleman (Rfn) Shyamal Das, Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn RP Meena and Rfn Khatnei Konyak. Col Tripathi was a resident of Raigarh in Chattisgarh. Rfn Das was a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal and Rfn Swargiary belonged to Baksa district in Assam. Rfn Konyak was from the Mon district in Nagaland, while Rfn Meena was a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it a cowardly attack and said that perpetrators will be brought to justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sacrifices of the soldiers and their families will never be forgotten.