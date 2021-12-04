Manipur Ambush: NIA Takes Over Probe Into Attack On Assam Rifles Convoy

In the latest development in the Manipur ambush case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the case from the state police which claimed the lives of Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of the Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja, son Abeer, and four personnel of the paramilitary force. Manipur-based militant groups, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF), had claimed responsibility for the ambush attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

A top NIA official told ANI that after taking over the case investigation from the state police, the agency has started its probe and re-registered an FIR on November 27 following approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The order based on a proposal sent by the NIA was issued by the Home Ministry in connection to the case.

Earlier in November, addressing the 12th annual award presentation ceremony of the Manipur State Award for Literature-2020, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said the investigation of a terrorist attack in Manipur that occurred in Churachandpur district will be handed over to the NIA to reveal the actual details and identify the perpetrators of the violence.

Manipur ambush

In a tragic incident, terrorists carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur on November 13. During the attack, six people including Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son, and four soldiers were killed while many others were left injured.

According to sources, the attack was carried out as Colonel Tripathi had recently busted a drug racket in a major operation which resulted in a huge money loss for the narco-terrorists. The Indian Army is well aware of the fact that the narco money is funding terrorists in the Northeast and Northwest regions of India. Also, China has decided to up its game due to India’s involvement in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and in Chinese affairs in the Tibet region. A similar tragic incident occurred in 2015 where 18 Army soldiers were killed in the Chandel district.

(With ANI inputs)