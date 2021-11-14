Manipur Ambush: 'Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice', Assures CM After Terror Attack

The perpetrators behind the terrorist attack on the army convoy in the state will be brought to justice, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured the bereaved families of the martyrs. Extending his condolences over the death of five personnel, including Assam Rifles (AR) Commanding Officer, he also inquired about the post-mortem report to launch a probe into the 'ghastly attack,' the CM said in an official Twitter post. Five army personnel and two civilians were killed in the ambush on Saturday.

Manipur CM visited the JNIMS mortuary on Sunday to inquire about the martyred soldiers. "Devastated beyond words," CM Singh wrote, adding that "rest assured, the perpetrators will be brought to justice." He also strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the officers in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. CM Singh also added, "Terrorist group was hiding in the border area. We will do the needful to nab the terrorists. Combing and search operation is on."

Devastated beyond words as I met the doctors at JNIMS mortuary to inquire about the post-mortem report of our brave jawans who had martyred in a ghastly attack yesterday. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

Rest assured, the perpetrators will be brought to justice.



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attack on the AR convoy. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers, including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families," he wrote on Twitter assuring justice will be soon brought to the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been briefed about the ambush an operation in the area has been launched to nab the terrorists involved.

Convoy of Assam Rifles' Commanding Officer attacked

The army convoy carrying the Commanding Officer of Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi along with this wife and son was ambushed on November 13, at around 11 am. "Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi, Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of the Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident," the Assam Rifles added in the official statement, offering their condolences to the deceased. Four soldiers sustained grave injuries in the IED blast that was carried out in Churachandpur district in Manipur, as per the Indian Army report. The injured soldiers were airlifted to Imphal for immediate medical attention.

Manipur-based PLA and MNPF claim responsibility for IED blast

In a joint statement released by Manipur-based People's Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF), the outfits claimed responsibility for the IED blast and subsequent ambush that killed four soldiers, Assam Rifles' CO, his wife, and son. As per the statement, the group attacked the convoy "to protect our people" against those attempting to "suppress the rights of our land and people." The militants, however, claimed that they were unwary of the presence of the CO and his family. PLA is a liberation force established in 1978 demanding "separation" from India.

