Manipur Ambush: PM Modi Condemns Attack On Assam Rifles Convoy; 'With Bereaved Families'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, in which over 6 people were killed. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi paid homage to the deceased and vowed that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," the Prime Minister added in the tweet. The statement of Narendra Modi comes moments after the Assam Rifles confirmed that five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The paramilitary force had further informed that the family of the Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident.

Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2021

Manipur CM talks to Republic

"It is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on the officers including that of the wife and child of the Colonel," Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh said in an official conversation with Republic. The CM further stated that he will be visiting the hospital where injured personnel are admitted.

"The terrorist group was hiding in the border area. We will do the needful to nab the terrorists. Combing and search operation is on," Biren Singh added.

#LIVE | Manipur CM N Biren Singh speaks to Republic over the terror ambush in the state, martyring a commandant officer and his family among others



Tune in here https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/7HKXdYVAFH — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2021

Convoy of Assam Rifles' Commanding Officer attacked

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Col Viplav Tripathi had visited his forward camp on Saturday and was on his way back when his convoy was ambushed. As per the army officials, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. In the attack, six people were killed — Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son and three soldiers. Also, many others have been left injured.

The region, where the attack took place, is near the border with Manipur and has a history of such attacks on the military convoy. The state also has a number of militant groups that fight for autonomy or secession.