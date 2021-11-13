Five army personnel along with two civilians lost their lives on Saturday in a grave terror attack conspired by terrorists on the Assam Rifles officers in Manipur. Taking cognizance, President Ram Nath Kovind reacted strongly to the grim news and expressed that the martyrdom of the brave soldiers deserved an “unreserved condemnation”.

President Kovind has denounced the ‘cowardly act’ of terrorism and stated that the incident has further strengthened the government’s resolve to evict terrorism in all its forms from the country. He also expressed his condolences and support to the bereaved families.

“The attack on the Assam Rifles convoy that led to the martyrdom of our soldiers and family members in Manipur deserves unreserved condemnation. This cowardly act reaffirms our resolve to root out terror in all its forms and manifestations. We stand united with the bereaved families,” President expressed in a tweet on Saturday.

Col Viplav Tripathi & family along with 4 army personnel killed

The act of grave terror shocked the country as the terrorists in one of the remotest villages of Manipur bordering Myanmar, Churachandpur, attacked a convoy of the Assam Rifles which was carrying 7 people including, one Commanding officer, his wife and son and 4 army personnel. Col Viplav Tripathi was the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, who was the target of the attack. He lost his life along with his family on the line of duty. Reportedly, Col Tripathi's son was an eight-year-old infant.

No insurgent group has taken responsibility for the attack yet, however, it is being speculated that members of the PLA ( People’s Liberation Army) are the conspirators of the charge.

After the incident the Assam Rifles had issued the statement and confirmed that a convoy of Assam Rifles was ambushed by insurgents in Thinghat, Manipur on November 13, 2021, at around 11 am.

"Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of the Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident," the Assam Rifles added in the official statement, offering their condolences to the deceased. The injured soldiers have been airlifted to Imphal for medical treatment.

The terror group was hiding along border area: Manipur CM informs Republic

"It is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on the officers including that of the wife and child of the Colonel," Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh said in an official conversation with Republic. The CM further stated that he will be visiting the hospital where injured personnel are admitted.

"Terrorist group was hiding in the border area. We will do the needful to nab the terrorists. Combing and search operation is on," N Biren Singh added.

#LIVE | Manipur CM N Biren Singh speaks to Republic over the terror ambush in the state, martyring a commandant officer and his family among others



Col & Mrs Viplav Tripathi

Even death could not separate them.

