Manipur: Assam Rifles CO And Family Killed In Ambush, PLA Suspected To Be Behind Attack

In a major ambush attack, a convoy of the Assam Rifles unit was brutally attacked by a group of terrorists in Manipur's Churachandpur district. As per the sources, Col Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Assam Rifles was travelling with a convoy and was accompanied by two civilians, his wife, Anuja and son. The security forces have covered the region and have already begun investigating along with the local authorities to catch the perpetrators behind the deadly attack. Five military personnel and two civilians are the reported casualties in the attack.

The form of attack is not known as now which took place in the Singhat sub-division. The officer was travelling with a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) when the attack happened. Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh released a statement condemning the attack and warned the attackers that strict action will be taken against them. He said that he will do his best to book the culprits legally. He further added that it is inhumane and a terrorist act that should not fade away in silence without any legal action being taken.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is thought to be behind the attack, however, no militant group has taken the responsibility for it. The region is close to the borders of Myanmar and has a history of such attacks on the military convoy. Manipur also has a large number of militant groups who fight for autonomy.

(Image: AP)