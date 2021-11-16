Manipur: Assam Rifles Nab 2 PLA & KCP Members In Anti-terror Operation

In a massive win for the forces, the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Manipur Police apprehended two terrorists on Monday. According to reports, two battalions of Assam Rifles apprehended two cadres of terrorists belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). The terrorists were apprehended in two separate operations in Thoubal and Imphal East Districts of Manipur. This comes after the Manipur ambush in which a Colonel and his family along with four other persons were martyred.

Reports stated that after the Manipur ambush on November 13, forces have stepped up counter-insurgency operations in the state along the Indo-Myanmar Border. During the operations, the PLA and KCP cadres were nabbed and they are even accused of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Imphal East. Following this, the Assam Rifles handed over both cadres of PLA and KCP to the Manipur Police for investigation into the matter. Operations have also been stepped up in the suburbs of Manipur where the insurgents maintain a presence.

Manipur ambush

On Saturday, terrorists ambushed an army convoy. Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles of Khuga Battalion, his wife and son and four personnel of the paramilitary force were martyred. The attack occurred in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The convoy was at Sehkan village when the IED exploded and it was fired upon by the terrorists from the hilltops.

"Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of Commanding Officer i.e. wife and child also lost their lives in the incident. DG and all ranks of Assam Rifles offer condolences to the brave soldiers and families of the deceased," the force had said in a press statement

Hours after the attack, PLA and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush. The terrorist organisation, however, condemned the demise of Co's wife and son. They said that the attack was in reprisal to hostility by Assam rifles in the name of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

With PTI inputs