Manipur: Assam Rifles Seize 200 Local Made IEDs Weighing 282 Kg At Indo-Myanmar Border

In a key development, troops of the 43 Assam Rifles of the Indian Army recovered 243 pieces of prefabricated improvised explosive devices or IEDs at Moreh, a border trading town in Manipur, serving as a transit point between India and Myanmar. Raising security concerns in the area headed for General Assembly elections in 2022, over 200 locally made IEDs weighing over 282 kg was recovered by the aforesaid regiment on November 8.

"While carrying out an area-domination patrol along the border, the alert troops detected well-concealed boxes hidden in thick foliage," 43 Assam Rifles' statement read.

Assam Rifles locate 282 kg IEDs at Indo-Myanmar border

According to sources, the Armed Forces located the concealed boxes and containers hidden inside thick foliage of deciduous leaves while patrolling the Indo-Myanmar border. The IEDs were further handed over to the Moreh Police. As per reports, 197 suspected IEDs weighing 500 grams each, 33 suspected IEDs weighing over 3kg per piece, four numbers of suspected IED weighing 4 kg per piece and nine numbers of suspected IEDs which weigh 5 kg per piece had been recovered and deposited at Moreh Police Station.

"197 IEDs are between 250 and 500 grams, 33 are of 3 kg, 4 are of 4 kg and 9 are 5 kg IEDs, the 43rd Assam Rifles stated.

In a statement by the 43rd Assam Rifles, the troopers stated that around a quarter tonne of IEDs of different sizes have been recovered from the location. Notably, India shares a 398 km stretch of international border with Myanmar in the state of Manipur.

"A cortex wire often used to connect explosives has been recovered along with two 12-volt batteries to charge it," the Assam Rifles said in the statement.

While sources have said that the recovery of the improvised explosive devices may indicate plans of terror attacks during the election session in the state, the current term of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will conclude in February. Recently, CM Nongthombam Biren Singh-led government had ordered the licensed gun owners to submit their arms ahead of the polls in a bid to maintain the law and order and prevent unwarranted disruptions.