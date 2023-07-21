A day after four accused in the Manipur sexual assault case were arrested, unidentified people set ablaze the house of the first accused who was arrested in the case, Huirem Herodas Singh, the 32-year old who was seen in green dragging one of the victims and parading her naked in the despicable video. The visuals of the house-razing incident show scores of women demolishing the mud house of Huirem Herodas Singh with sticks. The house was then set on fire.

The 32-year-old Huirem Herodas Singh, wearing a green coloured t-shirt in the video of the horrific assault that took place on May 4, 2023, was arrested on Thursday (July 20) afternoon by Manipur Police. Huirem Herodas was allegedly part of a mob of almost 1000 which had attacked the village of the victims and then caught hold of those fleeing their murderous assault.

They had then stripped three women and paraded them. One of them was also allegedly gangraped by the mob in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, as per the FIR.

The brutality had taken place on May 4 and a complaint regarding the same was filed on May 18 by the family members of one of the victims. But the first FIR was lodged by the police only 34 days later on June 21 and the first arrest took place only 77 days after the alleged crime. A few hours after Huirem Herodas Singh was arrested, the police claimed to have apprehended three more accused in the case.

"Three more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District, have been arrested today. So total four persons have been arrested till now. The State Police is making all out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest. Raids are continuing," Manipur Police stated in a press release late on July 20.

The police swung into action only after a massive nationwide outrage over the heinous crime and the lackadaisical approach shown by the state authorities for over 77 days. It was only after the video was posted on social media on July 19 that the police arrested four people including the prime accused on July 20. Later the social media platforms took down the bloodcurdling video.

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic clashes since early May.