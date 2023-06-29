Manipur Blast: NIA Takes Over Probe, FIR Registered

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the investigation into the IED blast along a bridge in Manipur to National Investigation Agency. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case by the investigative agency to initiate the probe. On June 21, a blast was reported at the bridge between Phougakcho Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwata along Tiddim Road. The bridge is situated in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

NIA takes over Manipur IED blast

The blast was undertaken through the IED that was placed inside a Mahindra Scorpio which was parked on the bridge. The IED was placed by some unidentified miscreants who, as per officials, could be militants. The blast led to a part of the bridge being damaged on the western side. It also injured three persons, identified as Mohammad Albash (15), Mohammad Yunush (18) and Mohmmad Alfas (11).



The case has been registered under several sections of the IPC, including, 400 (Belonging to a gang of persons associated for the purpose of habitually committing Dacoity), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (punishment for insulting someone intentionally to provoke them), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 307 (Attempt to murder) and 427 (Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards).

Also, sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to public property act (1984) have been imposed.



NIA officials refused to comment on the matter, citing that the matter was under investigation.