Manipur Class 12th Question Paper Draws Flak For Asking To Draw BJP Symbol

A question paper for class 12th political science students drew flak on social media for asking examinees to draw the election symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A Twitter user shared the pictures of the examination paper, though the authenticity of the paper was questioned by a few.

This is set of question of on-going higher secondary examination Manipur. pic.twitter.com/h7PKYuDl7d — Akee Sorokhaibam (@ahaiyoh) February 22, 2020

The user then shared another image of the question paper claiming to be from a different source. Apart from the ‘BJP symbol’ question, netizens found several other questions to be problematic and accused the government of using examinations for furthering party propaganda.

“Examine any four negative traits of Nehru’s approach to Nation Building,” read one question. “Examine how regional aspirations poses challenge to national integration,” the next question read.

I see many people are asking for authenticity. Took this photo from a student who appeared. Different source pic.twitter.com/Rq78Sr9wI7 — Akee Sorokhaibam (@ahaiyoh) February 23, 2020

'Hatred for Nehru'

While some netizens tried to defend the question paper saying former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is not beyond criticism, many found it deeply problematic. Check some of the reactions:

Goes to show how helpless and politically pressurized the educators must be while preparing such papers and curricula. These nincompoops literally wish to change history to be able to have an indoctrinated generation who shouldn't/can't think freely. Shame ! #BJPSeDeshBachaoo — Amit Gupta (@Amit_77) February 22, 2020

Is the paper setter M. A. in Entire Political Science? Since when drawing started in Political Science?#bjpsymbol — Rajaram (@RajaramCongress) February 23, 2020

Question paper Prepared by an RSS pracharak for sure. Hatred for Nehru, globalisation, regional aspirations etc. — Farzi Logic (@FarziLogic) February 23, 2020

Never got such Q during my exam. Could easily score 4 marks. We were ask to draw India map for 2 marks. Also chronology. — Akee Sorokhaibam (@ahaiyoh) February 22, 2020

