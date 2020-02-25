The Debate
The Debate
Manipur Class 12th Question Paper Draws Flak For Asking To Draw BJP Symbol

General News

A question paper for class 12th political science students drew flak on social media for asking examinees to draw the election symbol of the ruling BJP.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manipur

A question paper for class 12th political science students drew flak on social media for asking examinees to draw the election symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A Twitter user shared the pictures of the examination paper, though the authenticity of the paper was questioned by a few.

Read: Kim Kardashian Accused Of Blackfishing, Netizens Call Her Make-up 'extremely Disturbing'

The user then shared another image of the question paper claiming to be from a different source. Apart from the ‘BJP symbol’ question, netizens found several other questions to be problematic and accused the government of using examinations for furthering party propaganda.

“Examine any four negative traits of Nehru’s approach to Nation Building,” read one question. “Examine how regional aspirations poses challenge to national integration,” the next question read.

Read: 'Make It Happen': Netizens Unite To Help Young Ganesh Meet His 'hero' Donald Trump

'Hatred for Nehru'

While some netizens tried to defend the question paper saying former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is not beyond criticism, many found it deeply problematic. Check some of the reactions:

Read: Broccoli Samosa In Special Menu For President Trump's High-Tea Leaves Netizens Amused

Read: Donald Trump’s Signature Becomes Meme Content, Netizens Compare It With ECG

Published:
COMMENT
