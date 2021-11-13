Manipur CM Biren Singh Condemns Cowardly Ambush On Assam Rifles CO And Family

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles by terrorists in the Singhat sub-division of the state's Churachandpur district. The CM said that perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice[sic]," Singh tweeted.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also condemned the attack and tweeted, "Strongly condemn the dastardly attack on Assam Rifles at CCpur in Manipur. Extremely saddened to learn about the martyrdom of CO and his wife. My sincere prayers with all the martyrs, may God heal the injured[sic]."

Strongly condemn the dastardly attack on Assam Rifles at CCpur in Manipur.

Extremely saddened to learn about the martyrdom of CO and his wife.

My sincere prayers with all the martyrs,may God heal the injured. — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 13, 2021

Convoy of Assam Rifles' Commanding Officer attacked

The CO of 46 AR, Colonel Viplav Tripathi, had visited a forward camp on Saturday and his convoy was ambushed when he was returning. Initial reports indicate the role of Manipur-bassed terror organisation People's Liberation Army (PLA). Meanwhile, no group has claimed the responsibility yet. In the attack, six people were killed — Col, his wife, Anuja, his son and three soldiers.

"Convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit ambushed by terrorists in Singhar sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district. Family members of the Officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in the convoy. Casualties feared. Ops underway," sources told ANI.

The region, where the attack took place, is near the border with Manipur and has a history of such attacks on the military convoy. The state also has a number of militant groups that fight for autonomy or secession.