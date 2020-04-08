Manipur CM Biren Singh Backs Extension Of Covid Lockdown; Says 'prepared For Consequences'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has advocated an extension of the current Covid lockdown and requested the Prime Minister to do the same in order to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy live on Wednesday, the Manipur CM said that despite the state having just two cases so far, it was essential to extend the lockdown for a few more days in order to contain the virus. Manipur, at present, has reported just two positive cases - of which one has been cured & the tests have returned negative and is kept in isolation whereas the other case is a Markaz attendee.

Manipur CM for lockdown extension

Detailing the efforts taken by the Manipur government to tackle the pandemic, CM Biren Singh said that all there was ample stock of PPEs & sanitizers and thanked the Centre for providing supply consistently through the air cargo. The Manipur CM said that there were many people from the state stranded in different parts across the country and that the government were holding discussions to bring them back safely apart from requesting the civil aviation ministry to allow operations to bring back stranded citrizens. CM Biren Singh pointed out that all the highways were closed in the state and was of the opinion that the lockdown should be extended by 15-20 days and that the state was prepared to face any consequences.

#LIVE | Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh speaks to Republic on the Coronavirus battle; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/1eMoLazeo7 — Republic (@republic) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus cases in India

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases to 5,194 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,643, as many as 401 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases includes 70 foreign nationals. According to the ministry's data updated at 9 a.m., 25 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.

