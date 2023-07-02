Manipur CM Suspects Foreign Hand, Labels Violence A 'pre-planned' Act

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed suspicions of foreign involvement in the ethnic violence that erupted in May, leading to multiple fatalities. Singh highlighted that the violence appeared to be "pre-planned," although the exact motive behind it remains unclear.

"Manipur shares its borders with Myanmar. China is also nearby. As much as 398 km of our borders are porous and unguarded. There are security forces deployed on our frontiers but even a robust and extensive security deployment can't cover such a vast area. However, going by what's happening, we can neither deny nor vehemently affirm," the Chief Minister said on Saturday. "It seems pre-planned but the reason is not clear," he added.

Singh assured that both the central and state governments were diligently working towards restoring peace in Manipur. The CM stated that earlier in the day, he spoke with his "Kuki brothers and sisters" over the telephone, saying, "Let's forgive and forget". "We are making all efforts, at all levels, to restore peace. A few hours ago, I spoke with our Kuki brothers and sisters over the telephone that let's forgive and forget; reconcile and live together like we always have," he said.

"The government has only tried to screen the people coming from outside in the wake of the Myanmar turmoil and send them back once the situation improves. Our priority is to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur," Singh added.

Won't allow Manipur to break up: CM Biren Singh

Addressing the people of Manipur, Singh declared his commitment to prevent the state from being divided along ethnic lines. He emphasised the need for all tribes to coexist harmoniously and stressed the importance of maintaining demographic balance. "We are one. Manipur is a small state, but we have 34 tribes. All of these 34 tribes have to live together. We just have to be careful that not many people from outside come and settle here. We have to ensure that there is no demographic imbalance," he affirmed.

Assuring his resolve to preserve the unity of Manipur, Chief Minister Singh made a heartfelt pledge. "As the CM, I promise that I won't allow Manipur to break up, nor will there be a separate administrative authority in the state. I am prepared to make sacrifices to keep everyone together," he vowed.

The outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur originated from clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU). The rally was held to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Notably, the Chief Minister's remarks come at a time when the state is grappling with the aftermath of the violence. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy and promote a sense of unity and reconciliation among the diverse communities in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)