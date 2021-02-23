Manipur CM Felicitates Galwan Hero Captain Rangnamei, Hails Army Officer's Valour

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday felicitated Galwan Hero Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei, who led the 16 Bihar regiment of the Indian Army during the faceoff with the Chinese Army. Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei hails from the Senapati District of Manipur.

The video released by the Chinese administration has a visual of Captain Rangnamei who along with the Indian Forces stood on the ground defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against the Chinese.

Meet Capt. Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District, Manipur of 16 Bihar, leading his men in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA. The valour you have shown while standing up for the Nation has made all of us proud. pic.twitter.com/YUuyGzWtaa — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 20, 2021

The chief minister also took to Twitter to post the names of the Manipuri cadets who have passed the National Defence been inducted in the

Manipuris, prides of the Nation and ready to serve the nation, just recently another 11 cadets from the Sainik school Imphal had also passed NDA to join Indian defence forces 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4CNTZotF9P — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 20, 2021

India-China Galwan clash

In an attempt to spread propaganda against India and as a morale booster for the Chinese Army, the Chinese government-affiliated media had released a video of the 2020 Galwan valley clash. The video was released on the same day when the Chinese Government posthumously honoured four of the Chinese PLA soldiers who were killed in the clash. However, the videos turned out to be an embarrassment to the Chinese as they exhibited the valour of the Indian Army standing their ground and pushing the Chinese back.

While the intercepts and Russian reports claimed over 40 casualties in Chinese, the Chinese administration has acknowledged after eight months of the conflict, that they suffered four deaths in the Galwan clash.

The confrontation with the Chinese along the lines of LAC in Galwan led to the martyrdom of 20 of the Indian Army Jawans including a commanding rank officer. The violent faceoff between the two Asian powers is said to be the first in four decades. Earlier this month, both the armies agreed to disengagement from the South Pangong Tso area. China has agreed to its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, while Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3.

