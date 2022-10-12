Manipur CM Hails Move To Set Up Checkposts Along Myanmar Border To Stop Rohingya Influx

As Myanmar continues to face the brunt of the Military Junta, Manipur CM N Biren Singh highlighted the crisis his state is facing due to the increased influx of Rohingya refugees. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the CM admitted that the current situation in Myanmar has deeply affected the status quo in Manipur as many from the neighbouring country are trying to sneak in via the Indo-Myanmar border. According to sources, several militant outfits in Myanmar are also helping the refugees breach the borders.

As many as 300 Rohingyas have been intercepted in the last few days, and many among them are either facing legal action or have been pushed back. Manipur shares a 398- km-long border with Myanmar out of which only 5.3 km is fenced, and this makes the border extremely porous. Taking cognizance of the refugee crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently approved the establishment of 34 police stations along the borders to stop the influx.

Notably, India and Myanmar had in 2018 signed a border pact to allow the movement of people within 16 km of the border but the problem has inflated into a national security concern, as was said by the Manipur CM.

Manipur CM hails Amit Shah's decision

"It will definitely (be) easy to handle the drug traffickers as well as the illegal immigrants", CM Singh told Republic while talking about the Home Minister's move. "Manipur is one of the states which is badly affected by the present crisis in Myanmar. We now have around 300 Myanmar nationals, some have been sent back and some are under legal proceedings", he revealed. The CM also admitted that the uncertainty in Myanmar, which is a border state, will definitely have an effect on the Indian side.

A majority of the Rohingyas reside in Myanmar's Rakhine region which has a history of instability. The region is also said to have been devoid of development and the coup that ensued in the country in 2021 triggered a mass exodus toward India and Bangladesh. Although the influx does not stop in Bangladesh as the refugees either sneak into the Northeastern states, West Bengal, or the rest of India.

Apart from Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh shares a 520 km border with Myanmar along with other states namely Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km). Rohingyas are also said to have crossed over into India via the border with Bangladesh in large numbers.