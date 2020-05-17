'No Advisory Issued Asking Health Care Workers To Return, It's Up To Them': Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that the government has not issued any advisory asking health workers to come back to the state. He added that the people of Manipur are proud that the health workers are working in various parts of the country serving patients.

'We'll compensate and reward them'

"There is no such advisory from the state government. We're not asking anybody to come back — be it, nurses or doctors. We feel proud that they are working in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Maharashtra — serving patients. The state government has already said we'll compensate and reward them," Manipur Chief Minister said.

He further said, "There is no such advisory from the state government but if the nurses/doctors don't feel comfortable in their service place or get discriminated where they are working, it is up to them. I can't force them to stay there. It is their choice."

'We are quite dependent on them'

AMRI Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday said that governments of the North-Eastern states, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers who are working in the hospital to return to their native states amid COVID-19 outbreak. Rupak Barua, CEO, AMRI Hospitals, said that they were quite dependent on the doctors belonging to North-East states and it is a major problem.

"The governments of North-East, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers working in different states to return to their native states amid COVID-19 lockdown. This is a major problem here because we are quite dependent on them," Barua said.

News agency PTI on Friday, citing their sources reported that at least 185 nurses hailing from Manipur and working in private hospitals in Kolkata have left for their home state after resigning from their jobs following the recent spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. "This will add to the prevailing shortage of nurses in the facilities here amid the ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic," said a senior official of a private hospital from which nine nurses have quit.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman, who returned to Manipur from Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the count of those infected with the virus to seven, as per the state health department. Out of seven positive cases, five are active cases in the state.

(With agency inputs)