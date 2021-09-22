Manipur CM N Biren Singh Flaunts His Football Skills With MLAs At Tamenglong Against JTC

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has some immense skills in football and spectators in Tamenglong district were lucky to catch a display of it on Wednesday. CM N Biren Singh was accompanied by MLA's and BJP leaders when they were put up against the Joint Tribal Council (JTC) team. It is important to note that Biren Singh was the first football player from Manipur to step out and play outside the state.

Its always good to be back on the football pitch, what's even better is that, today's match is the first match to be played on the revamped natural grass football ground of Tamenglong.



With Hon'ble Ministers & MLAs on my team, a friendly match was played against the JTC team. pic.twitter.com/YpphV3Y8zs — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 22, 2021

What made the match between BJP and JTC so special?

Manipur CM N Biren Singh, who was previously a national football player of the state, was at Tamenglong district to play a match against the JTC team. In a Twitter post, CM Singh shared some images from the match where he can be seen striking the ball with enough power and professional skill. Chief Minister Singh in his post said, "It's always good to be back on the football pitch." While expressing his excitement CM Singh also mentioned that today's game would be special as this was the first match that was being played at the revamped football ground at Tamenglong, equipped with natural grass.

CM Singh has also displayed his skills on the same ground during a friendly match last year. That was back when the Chief Minister’s XI took on the Chief Secretary’s XI. The match was hosted to inaugurate the RK Jaichandra Singh Manipur Youth League at Imphal.

Biren Singh played for BSF

At the age of 18, N Biren Singh joined the BSF and played for the forces. This took place after BSF officers had spotted Singh showing his skills during a football match at Imphal. Biren Singh also represented the BSF team for the 1981 Durand Cup and won the trophy. Interestingly, in that Final game, the BSF team was up against the JCT team where the later had to take a defeat as the BSF team won with the scoreline reading 1-0. The Durand Cup Finals saw the presence of then President of India Neelam Sanjiva Reddy who was also the chief guest of the match.

