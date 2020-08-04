Manipur CM N Biren Singh Inaugurates New COVID-19 Care Facility In Imphal West

A new COVID care centre with 300 beds has been inaugurated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. This COVID care centre is located at the Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West. While there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Manipur, there is enough evidence to prove that there is some local transmission of coronavirus.

Manipur gets a 300 bedded COVID care centre

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise across the country even though the spread rate is low and the recovery rate has improved. Similarly, Manipur too has seen a surge in the COVID-19 positive cases. This is why the health department of Manipur had to set up a new COVID care centre for the treatment and isolation of COVID-19 positive patients. This centre was inaugurated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with Manipur Health Minister L. Jayantakumar Singh and the Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joy Kumar. A small video of the inauguration was tweeted by the National Health Mission Manipur.

The Manipur CM said that in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, they will discuss the current situation in the state and take a call on whether the lockdown should be extended and if it needs to more strict in Manipur due to increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. He also said that awareness can amongst the people aid in containing the spread of coronavirus. Many people are hiding their coronavirus positive status out of fear which is leading to a surge in cases. This is why N Biren Singh requested the people to come out and inform the authorities of their COVID-19 positive status and get treated. Chief Minister N Biren Singh also lauded the health department officials for setting up the COVID care centre so that people can receive timely treatment.

"Presently, a total of 300 beds have been installed in the CCC, Lamboikhongnangkhong and it will be upgraded to a 1000-bedded Centre as it has enough space for extension," said Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Coronavirus in Manipur

Manipur has reported a total of 2,831 positive coronavirus cases out of which 1,087 are currently active and 1,737 have recovered and the death toll in Manipur is 7. The high rate of COVID-19 transmission in Manipur has the authorities worried and they have imposed a strict lockdown in order to reduce the spread. Most business establishments are shut and the roads remain deserted. The Police personnel are patroling all areas with PA systems and keep reminding people to stay safe. They're also monitoring the movement of vehicles and actively testing the residents of coronavirus containment zones.

