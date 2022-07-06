Manipur CM Says 'diplomatic Channels Open' To Bring Back Bodies Of Youth Killed In Myanmar

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his sadness a day after two Tamil youths from Moreh were shot dead at Myanmar’s Tamu town on Tuesday. In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV, he highlighted the internal conflict in Myanmar as a reason that led to the unfortunate incident. The Manipur CM further informed that the diplomatic channels have been opened and the Tengnoupal DC is communicating with Myanmar authorities. He further assured that the bodies of the victims will be brought to India soon.

"It is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I came to know yesterday about the two Indian Tamilian boys who were gunned down in Myanmar. After a thorough investigation, I contacted the concerned SPs and authorities working in More. They told me that two guys left More around 10 am and because of the free moment vigil, people used to go 14-15 km inside Myanmar. So that kind of normal business was going on and suddenly we came to know about this shocking incident". CM Singh further stated, "As we all know there is an internal conflict and instability at present in Myanmar. The bodies will be soon brought back to India as the families of the victims are worried. Diplomatic channels have been opened to bring back bodies. DC Tengnoupal is communicating with his Myanmar counterpart. The communication is going on".

2 Indian youth from Manipur's Moreh shot dead in Myanmar

On Tuesday, Two Tamil youths identified as P Mohan (28) and M Pyanar (32) who resided in Moreh, a border town of Manipur, were shot dead at Myanmar’s Tamu town by a militia group. Both of them were auto-drivers and regular to the region, they were stalked early in the morning and shot dead from point-blank. The name of the Burmese militant outfit, Pyu Shaw Htee, is coming up in relation to the incident, which took place in the Free Movement Regime (NMR) area.

In 2018, after a lot of debate and discussions, New Delhi and Naypyitaw decided to implement the FMR along a 32-kilometre band — 16 km on either side of the border, which passes through harsh terrain, as also through plain land and water bodies. It was done, keeping in mind three points-- it determined that India's relationship with the Myanmarese government is the best in recent years; second, it helped address the political support that militants of many groups derive from their ethnic affinities; third, it bolstered the genuine cultural and economic ties that villagers on both sides share.

Police said that since the implementation of FMR in 2018, Indian and Myanmarese nationals visit the border towns for business.

(Image: RepublicWorld/Facebook/NBirenSingh)