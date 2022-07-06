Manipur CM Served Memorandum By Moreh Organisations Over Killings Of 2 Youths In Myanmar

After two residents of Moreh, a border region of Manipur, were killed in Tamu, a neighbouring town in Myanmar, a memorandum was sent to Chief Minister Biren Singh on Wednesday. The memorandum, signed by post-holders in as many as seven organisations, citing the killings of P Mohan(28) and M Pyanar(32), condemned the atrocities perpetrated by the Myanmar Military government on innocent civilians.

On July 5, Mohan and Pyanar from Moreh had gone to visit a friend in Tamu and were brutally murdered at around 1:00 pm, allegedly by Pyu Shaw Htee, an armed associate of the Myanmar Military government. Both Mohan and Pyanar were auto-drivers and regular to the region.

Memorandum sent to Manipur CM

In the memorandum, on behalf of all the people of Moreh 'irrespective of the community', the organisations demanded that the Chief Minister initiate immediate necessary formalities with his counterpart in Myanmar to hand over the dead bodies 'within 24 hours of receiving the memo'. Also, it was demanded that an ex-gratia be paid to the bereaved families of both the deceased, as they were sole earners of their respective families by driving an auto.

"In case the reasonable demand made above is not met in time, we shall be compelled to resort to any sort of agitation and in the event of a similar fate and incident that may occur on the Indian side on Myanmar citizens, the state government shall be held responsible," the memorandum read. It had post holders of the Moreh wing of Hill Tribal Council, Tamil Sangam, Meitei Council, Manipuri Muslim Council, Gorkha Samaj Seva Samiti, All Community Development Organization, as signatories.