Manipur Earthquake: Magnitude 4 Quake Jolts Ukhrul Area On Saturday Morning

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the magnitude scale jolted Ukhrul in Manipur on Saturday, February 4, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). 

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake took place at around 6:14 AM on Saturday in Manipur and had a depth of 10 km.

As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported due to the earthquake in Manipur's Ukhrul. Notably, the earthquake in Manipur comes days after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal with tremors also being felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

