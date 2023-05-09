Manipur Ethnic Violence: Exclusive Details About What Spurred Clashes

At least 60 people have reportedly been killed and around 23,000 people have been displaced, most of them sheltering in Army camps due to the deadly ethnic violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. Notably, violent clashes erupted between the majority of Meitei people, who are the Vaishnavite community in the state, living in and around the state capital Imphal, and the mainly Christian Kuki tribe of the hills. Clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei tribes over the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes under the Indian Constitution.

Republic TV accesses exclusive details

60 dead, 231 injured, 17,00 homes burnt, and 20,000 evacuated while 10,000 are still trapped in the violence. Temples, Churches in Imphal were totally destroyed and burnt down by the mob. Precisely, 35,655 people including 1,593 students have been moved to safer locations. The Manipur government has decided to extend the internet ban in the state till May 13 as efforts to restore law and order continue.

Manipur limping back to normalcy

On Monday, May 8, the Manipur government announced a two-hour relaxation in the curfew that has been imposed in several districts. Internet service that was suspended across the state from the start of the violence is expected to remain shut until further orders by the authorities.

A statement released by the chief minister’s office on Monday said, "The curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 8 am in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, between 1 pm and 3 pm in Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Kakching, between 5 am and 10 am in Jiribam, between 8 am and 10 am in Bishnupur, between 6 am and 6 pm in Pherzawl, between 6 am and 10 am, between 1 pm and 3 pm in Chandel, and between 7 am and 10 am in Churachandpur and Tengnoupal."

What spurred violence in Manipur?

The recent violence first took place in Churachandpur district on 27 April, when a mob led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) burnt down a newly constructed gym-cum-sports facility a day before it was scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The tribal groups were protesting against the proposed survey of reserved and protected forests and wetlands by the state govt, and the demolition of three unauthorised churches.

Things went out of control on May 3 after fresh violence erupted when the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) held a solidarity march in all districts opposing the recent Manipur High Court order, which had asked the Manipur State government to send a recommendation to the Centre regarding the demand to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

On May 4, as the violence escalated, the Centre invoked Article 355 of the Constitution which is a part of emergency provisions. Article 355 empowers the Centre to take all necessary steps to protect a State against external aggression or internal disturbances.