Manipur: Five Killed After Terrorists Open Fire At Gathering In Kangpokpi

In a tragic event, five people have been killed by militants in Manipur’s B Gamnom village in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Lunseih Kipgen informed that all five were gunned down by the militants who opened fire. He further informed that only three bodies have been recovered and the search for the remaining two are still underway.

“Five people were gunned down. So far, three bodies have been recovered while two are still missing. Search is going on,” the IGP told ANI. The police informed that the militants had an open fire at a crowd gathering at the village in Kangpokpi. The group had gathered for the cremation of two militants, who were earlier neutralised by security forces.

Open firing in Kangpokpi kills five

The residents fled from B Gamnom village to the nearest villages located in the valley areas. Following the open firing, forces of Imphal East police commando team, Special Commando, Thoubal Police Commando and 16 Assam Rifles team headed by IGP Zone-III Lunseih Kipgen, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Themthing, Superintendent of Police (SP) Imphal East N Herojit reached the village and conducted a mass operation. The search is still underway.

The attack was a retaliation for an earlier attack. On October 9, security forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation in Kangpokpi district. The area was cordoned off and on October 10, the forces started firefighting the militants in the area. The forces managed to neutralise four insurgents in Manipur’s Hingojang village during the attack.

Targetted killings in Kashmir

On a similar note, Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing a number of targeted killings in the past few weeks. On Thursday, October 7, two school teachers-Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the teachers were dragged out of their classrooms and shot dead by the terrorists in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. A day before that, on October 6, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit named Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. He was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947. The area was later cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists was initiated. The security forces deployed in the region are now on high alert.

Image: ANI