Manipur Gang Rape Case: 4 Arrested, Among Mob Of Almost 1000

Four people have been arrested in the Manipur gang rape case nearly 24 hours after a video showing two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state triggered nationwide outrage. The arrests come 77 days after three women were stripped, paraded and gangraped in Manipur on May 3 by a mob of 800-1,000 people. The first arrest was made at around noon Thursday while the other arrests came later in the evening. On Thursday morning, police had said all those responsible for the crime would be arrested "by tonight".

The first person to be arrested was a man named Huirem Herodas Singh, a 32-year-old man, who is said to be the main accused in the case. The identities of the others arrested remains to be made public. Raids are still underway.

A case for gangrape, murder, and other associated charges under the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called the incident a "crime against humanity" and said the state will give all possible efforts to punish the culprits. "I, on behalf of the legislature, want to appeal to the people of the state that we should make this event the last against women, sisters and elders," he said.

The mob had on May 4 attacked a village and then chased a group fleeing their murderous assault before forcing a small team of police to hand over the hapless victims to them. A video of the incident went surfaced on social media on July 19.

The Manipur chief minister, tweeted Thursday, that the state government will be pursuing the awarding of capital punishment against perpetrators. "My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning."