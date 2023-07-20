'Why The Delay?': Manipur Governor Backs Action Against Police Inaction In Gangrape Case

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey said she has asked the state police chief why there was a delay in taking action by the cops in the May 4 incident in which two women were paraded naked by a mob of around 900-1,000 men. She called for strict action against police officials who were responsible for the delay.

Uikey's comments came a day after a video showing two women being paraded naked surfaced on social media triggering outrage across the Nation.

CBI may be called in

Speaking to Republic, Uikey said she has asked the state police chief why was action only taken 63 days after the complaint was registered in the matter on May 18. She further said the CBI can be called in to probe the case.

"The incident happened on May 4 and a report was lodged on May 18. Why did the police not act on the case yet," the Manipur governor said she has asked the state DGP. "There should be strict action against the police officials who are responsible," she said.

The Manipur governor further said the state DGP has told her that the case may be given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Anusuiya Uikey, who took charge as Manipur Governor earlier this year, said the violence going on in Manipur since May 3 has deeply pained her and that she has corresponded with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister about the goings-on in the state. "I want peace to return to the state as soon as possible," Uikey said.

She said she wants the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to sit with members of both communities who are at odds with each other and resolve their conflict. Asked if she felt that the government response was delayed, Uikey said Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state for four days earlier and had appealed for peace.

Have reached out to PM Modi

Talking about the video that has gone viral on social media showing two women being paraded naked, the Manipur Governor said she has requested the Prime Minister to bring peace to the state. "I have reached out to the Centre. I request that a solution is found after discussion with members of both communities."

She said she has asked the state police chief why was action taken after 63 days since the complaint was registered on the matter on May 18. The governor said the police officials responsible for the delay in action should also be punished.

Exemplary punishment should be given to the people responsible for the crime, Anusuiya Uikey said.

Will try for capital punishment: Biren Singh

Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was shocked at the incident. "I strongly condemn it. It is a heinous crime and the state government will not keep silent. Immediately after seeing the video, I asked to have mass combing operations in the concerned areas."

Guilty won't be spared: PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke from outside the Parliament ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Prime Minister said, "I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. Law will act with its full might and firmness... What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."

“Today, as I stand before you, next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with anguish and anger. The incident that has come before us from Manipur is one that any cultured and educated society would feel ashamed of. Who are these culprits, who are these sinners, how many are they, who are they -- this is a different question. But the humiliation is for the entire nation. 140 crore citizens are feeling ashamed because of it," he added.