Manipur Govt Failing To Provide Food To Relief Camps; Volunteer Details Ground Reality

Churachandpur in Manipur has one of the largest relief camps and it has served as a shelter for those who fled from Bishnupur after violence between the Kuki and the Meitei communities broke out in May. At the Rengkai relief camp, which earlier used to be a school, the residents are facing an acute shortage of essential food commodities. It has been found that the state government is unable to provide food for the residents and the commodities are being imported from the neighbouring state of Mizoram by different organisations.

Manipur government's apathy exposed

One of the volunteers at the Rengkai relief camp told Republic Media Network that the requirements are being fulfilled by philanthropic organisations outside Manipur. "All we have left is dal, potatoes, onions. Nothing more than that. The children are having problems with having the same dish every day, morning (or) evening. That is a big issue."

(The Rengkai School which has been transformed into a relief camp; Image: Republic)

She also said that the relief camp is receiving no help from the state government. "We are mainly relying on (resources from) Mizoram's side. Everything comes from there. And there is no other way." Another volunteer at the camp told Republic TV that no medicines and emergency medical essentials are being supplied by the Manipur government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the relief camps in Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal in late June, urged the government to ensure a constant supply of medicines and food citing complaints of shortage.

Love & kindness will always defeat violence!



Shri @RahulGandhi shares lunch with children at the relief camp in violence-hit Churachandpur, Manipur.



Photos: 29 June 2023 pic.twitter.com/LksKgF1xSO — Congress (@INCIndia) June 30, 2023

Notably, Churachandpur is one of the worst-affected areas due to the Manipur violence which has killed over 160 people. Those who survived fled their villages and have taken shelter in over 350 relief camps set up across the state. Estimates suggest that more than 70,000 people have been displaced out of which many escaped to Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram, according to the Rights and Risks Analysis Group.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities began on May 3, when the latter carried out a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur. This march was carried out by the Kuki community against the Manipur High Court's order which directed the Center for considering the addition of the Meitei community into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since the majority Meiteis enjoy several advantages including more power in the state legislature as 40 of the state's 60 assembly seats are reserved for them, this caused a flare-up in the decades-old conflict.