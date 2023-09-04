Manipur Govt Files FIR Against Editors' Guild Over 'false, Sponsored' Report On Violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has accused the Editors' Guild of India (EGI) of attempting to exacerbate tensions in the state and has revealed that his government has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against members of the guild.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Chief Minister Biren Singh stated, "The State government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur."

He further cautioned the EGI members, saying, "I also give a warning to the members of the Editors Guild, if you want to do something, then do visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities, and then publish what you found. Otherwise, meeting some sections only and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable."

The complaint, lodged at the Imphal police station, targets EGI members, including the guild's president, Seema Guha, as well as Sanjay Kapoor and Bharat Bhushan. It alleges that the EGI's report, titled 'Report of the fact-finding mission on Media's reportage of the ethnic Violence in Manipur,' published on September 2, is "false, fabricated, and sponsored."

The complainant has accused the individuals of committing offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153-A, 200, 295, 298, 505, 505(1), 499, 120-B, read with Section 34, as well as Section 66-A of the Information Technology Act. The complainant asserts that several portions of the report are false, fabricated, and constitute paid news by militants. Furthermore, the complaint claims that the accused individuals have made baseless allegations.

In the complaint, it is alleged that an image of a burning structure which is captioned as "Smoke rises from a house after clashes erupted in Manipur", is "false". "It is found out that a picture on page no. 5 of the report has been shown under the caption "Smoke rises from a kuki house on 5 May,". But the true fact is that the said photo is the office of the forest beat officer at Mata Mualtam Village, Churachandpur Village about 03 km east... On this account only, it is obvious that the report is false, and fabricated," the complaint read.

To this, the EGI has issued a statement, saying, "There was an error in a photo caption in the report released on Sep 2. The same is being rectified and an updated report will be uploaded on the link shortly. We regret the error that crept in at the photo editing stage."

The complaint further concluded by stating, "That all the contents of the aforesaid report dated 2nd Sept 2023, are hopelessly false, baseless, and motivated and apparently a funded paid news."

The state of Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence, resulting in over 160 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The violence initially erupted on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.