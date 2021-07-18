Manipur Govt Imposes 10-day-curfew Amid Spike In COVID Cases; Essential Services Allowed

Manipur government imposed a total curfew of 10-days in the state from Sunday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Amid the surge in the cases of Delta variant, the government announced to allow only essential services in the state like medical services including hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics, COVID-19 vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, water supply, power supply, internet services, petrol pumps, garbage clearance, goods trucks, air travel, and agricultural activities during the 10-day-curfew period. The official statement of the Manipur government stated that the curfew has been imposed to break the chain of transmission of the Delta variant.

Inspector Ingocha Singh, Officer In charge, Imphal West Police Station said, "Curfew violators are being sent back from the checkpoints. Almost all the roads look deserted with police deployment at selective areas for checking." He added, "The police of the state are supporting the lockdown. If we do not follow this lockdown strictly, it will be very difficult for the state to control the spread."

Current COVID-19 situation in Manipur

A total number of 83,859 people are affected in Manipur by the novel Coronavirus so far and 73,047 have recovered. Unfortunately, 1,365 people have died due to coronavirus in Manipur, and 9,447 patients are fighting against COVID-19 in hospitals and recovering. The last recorded case of coronavirus in Manipur was a few minutes ago. This data is collected by the official website of the coronavirus cases tracker in India.

Manipur's preparedness against the third wave of COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 25 said that the state is completely prepared to fight the potential third wave of COVID-19 as he inspected the oxygen plant construction at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal. While inspecting the oxygen plant construction at JNIMS, CM Biren informed that the plant will have the capacity to produce 2,000 KL of medical oxygen. The oxygen plant has already been commissioned for use from July 15. With the emergence of COVID-19 variants, a 100-bed ward is ready in the hospital complex that will be upgraded at the earliest.

Biren Singh stated, “The only effective means of avoiding COVID-19 is vaccination. All sections of people should get vaccinated. Some scheming people have been spreading a wild rumor about the efficacy of vaccines, which have been approved by experts. It’s disheartening that many people seem to believe this and are avoiding vaccination. If non-cooperation continues, the government will have to use force and people should not blame the police and the government.”

