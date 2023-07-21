Manipur horror: Heart-wrenching incident but political bickering is worrisome, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday termed the incident of two women paraded naked in Manipur "shameful and heart-wrenching" but decried the political bickering over it as unfair and worrisome.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Four people were arrested a day after the video surfaced.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The atrocities committed by mobs on women in Manipur is very sad, shameful and heart-wrenching. The state and central governments should punish such criminals severely so that such heinous crimes are not repeated anywhere." "But the politics being done on this incident is also unfair and worrying. There must be a meaningful discussion on this in Parliament. The Supreme Court itself has also taken cognizance of this incident which cannot be suppressed. That means everyone needs to be serious about the unfortunate incident," Mayawati said in another related.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo on Thursday said, "The whole country is worried about the continued violence in Manipur. The latest incident of indecency to women is especially embarrassing for the BJP and its government." "Although the law and order situation in the state has already deteriorated, will the BJP continue to protect such a chief minister?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.