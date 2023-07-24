'Want This Fight To End': Kargil War Veteran Whose Wife Was Paraded Naked In Manipur

"I served the country in the Kargil war but couldn't protect my own family," said a war veteran and grieving husband of one of two women who was paraded naked and assaulted by a group of 900-1000 men in Manipur on May 4. The video that emerged from the violence-hit state sparked nationwide outrage on July 19, over two months after the incident. The video showcased a mob parading two women naked, sexually assaulting them.

Fought for my country, failed to protect my family: Kargil war veteran & survivor's husband

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the retired army official, who was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka, stated that he fought for the country but failed to save his wife from being humiliated and his village from turning into a battlefield. Highlighting the inaction by the Manipur government, the survivor's husband asserted that he doesn't trust the state regime anymore.

"I served in Sri Lanka in the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and then in the Kargil War also fought for my country, but I couldn't save my own village and family and it saddens me to the core. I am very sad. The Manipur government and the forces have broken our trust, we asked and yet we were not given any protection from them. The Prime Minister has assured safety and I believe him but I do not trust the Manipur CM N Biren Singh and his government," the war veteran told Republic.

The ex-army men detailed that the mob attacked his village on May 3 late in the evening after which he rushed to the nearest police station to raise an alert. "I never thought such a thing would happen in my village. They burnt our houses at night, I raised an alert at the nearby police station, and they came but the help was inadequate. I thought they will help us in the morning as our homes were burnt down, but we received no help. It was difficult to register the FIR as coming back alive from the police station was not possible for me that is why I travelled through forests and several villages to register an FIR", he added.

Incompetent Manipur police stood like a mute spectator

The Kargil war veteran highlighted the incompetence of the Manipur police alleging that the women were abducted from their cops' custody as they didn't do anything. If it wasn't for the video getting viral, no action would have taken place till now. "The violence was going on for months in Manipur but after the video went viral, the Indian government and the rest of the world came to know about the reality of the atrocities. If it hadn't gone viral maybe the Manipur government would have tried to suppress it. There will be some difficulties that might arise in the proceedings of this case. Maybe the statement was given after the video went viral around the world," he said.

He further told Republic TV, "The women were made to get down from the police vehicle and then this incident took place. The women sought help from the police but the cops stood there like a mute spectator and did not do anything".

The husband of the survivor stated, "I want this fight to end as soon as possible and peace to be restored in our Manipur. The peace can only be restored when the majority Meitei community, which continues to suppress the other groups in the state and builds pressure on the party, is separated and given a different state. I urge the Indian government to let us live peacefully."

On being asked about the current situation of his wife, the Kargil war veteran told Republic, 'I told my wife not to think that her modesty is lost because of this incident. It happened against her will. I am here for her and we will live peacefully".

On Monday, Manipur police said that 14 people have been identified from a video and action has been initiated to arrest them. The Police have already arrested six people in connection with the viral video of the incident on May 4 in Kangpokpi district. More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.